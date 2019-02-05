Huntsville police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened just off Meridian Street at an apartment complex on Walker Avenue. Police said the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital just before 7 p.m. Monday with two stab wounds, and he is expected to survive.
The victim's wife said her husband was stabbed when he tried to stop another man from beating up his girlfriend. She said he had to undergo surgery for his injuries.
At this time, Huntsville police haven't arrested anyone in the stabbing.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Victim expected to survive after stabbing at apartment on Walker Ave.
- Huntsville police identify homicide victim
- One victim dies after shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
- Fire reported in Huntsville apartment
- Huntsville shooting victim not cooperating with police
- Huntsville Police identify victims in double homicide
- Apartment complex hires Huntsville police after overnight shooting
- Huntsville Police swarm apartment complex after New Year's Eve shooting
- Huntsville Police officers save people from burning apartment building
- Police: Person stabbed in drug-related Huntsville robbery
Scroll for more content...