Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Two Lawrence County schools closed due to flu Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police: Victim expected to survive after stabbing at apartment on Walker Ave.

Huntsville police are still investigating and haven't arrested anyone in the stabbing.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 6:01 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just off Meridian Street at an apartment complex on Walker Avenue. Police said the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital just before 7 p.m. Monday with two stab wounds, and he is expected to survive. 

The victim's wife said her husband was stabbed when he tried to stop another man from beating up his girlfriend. She said he had to undergo surgery for his injuries.

At this time, Huntsville police haven't arrested anyone in the stabbing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events