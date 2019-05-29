Huntsville police: Victim taken to hospital after shooting near 1500 Sparkman Drive

Huntsville police are currently investigating a shooting near 1500 Sparkman Drive.

An officer at the scene says a call came in at 9:26 p.m. that there was a loud party at a pool, and another call came in at 9:30 p.m. that shots had been fired.

Police say they found multiple bullets at the scene, and multiple cars were hit. Some apartments were hit by bullets, police say.

Police say one male victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. A crime scene unit was called to the scene.