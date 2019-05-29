Huntsville police are currently investigating a shooting near 1500 Sparkman Drive.
An officer at the scene says a call came in at 9:26 p.m. that there was a loud party at a pool, and another call came in at 9:30 p.m. that shots had been fired.
Police say they found multiple bullets at the scene, and multiple cars were hit. Some apartments were hit by bullets, police say.
Police say one male victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. A crime scene unit was called to the scene.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Victim taken to hospital after shooting near 1500 Sparkman Drive
- Victim transported to hospital after two-vehicle wreck on Sparkman Drive
- House fire shuts down Sparkman Drive
- Huntsville police investigating shooting on Autumnwood Drive
- Huntsville police investigating shooting on Bonnell Drive
- Huntsville shooting victim not cooperating with police
- Police: Man dies after shooting himself at Sonic on Sparkman
- 1 hospitalized in Huntsville shooting
- Huntsville Police investigating after overnight shooting victim turns up at Huntsville Hospital
- Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit at intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive
Scroll for more content...