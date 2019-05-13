Clear

Huntsville police: Two men sought after attempted armed robbery in Walgreens parking lot

Police say the suspects had a gun, and they ended up running away.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say two Hispanic males tried to rob people in a car Monday night in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 3120 Bob Wallace Avenue. 

Police say the suspects had a gun, and they ended up running away. They believe these suspects were involved in another robbery Sunday night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events