Huntsville police: Two men sought after attempted armed robbery in Walgreens parking lot

Huntsville police say two Hispanic males tried to rob people in a car Monday night in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 3120 Bob Wallace Avenue.
Police say the suspects had a gun, and they ended up running away. They believe these suspects were involved in another robbery Sunday night.
