Huntsville police: Traffic blocked on Jordan Lane from Grizzard Road to Elton Road due to wreck

Huntsville police say northbound and southbound lanes of Jordan Lane from Grizzard Road to Elton Road are closed due to a wreck.

The police department sent an alert about the wreck on Monday at 1:35 p.m.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Don Webster, said two people are being transported to Huntsville Hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Webster said the call about the wreck came in at 1:23 p.m. and two ambulances responded.

You can find live traffic alerts here.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE