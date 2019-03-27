Huntsville police: Traffic backed up on Memorial PKWY, northbound starting at Airport Road

Huntsville police say traffic is backed up on Memorial Parkway, northbound starting at Airport Road.
Police say drivers should use the access road or avoid the area until further notice, because a wreck is blocking the roadway.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
