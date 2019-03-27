Clear

Huntsville police: Traffic backed up on Memorial PKWY, northbound starting at Airport Road

Be advised.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 5:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say traffic is backed up on Memorial Parkway, northbound starting at Airport Road.

Police say drivers should use the access road or avoid the area until further notice, because a wreck is blocking the roadway.

For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events