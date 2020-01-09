Huntsville police: Thieves who took material used in explosives involved in incidents in Kentucky, Tennessee

Huntsville police say the thieves who stole two dozen barrels of a material used in explosives from a local plant were also involved in incidents in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The barrels were stolen from the Kennametal plant off Madison Boulevard. Police say more than 20 17-gallon barrels filled with Tungsten metal powder were taken. The material is worth $186,000.

The police department says it was notified by another metal distributor in Jackson, Tennessee that the same truck in this case was seen at that plant on Jan. 2. The department says the offenders in Tennessee were let into the building but were then told to wait outside after suspicious behavior was noticed.

Police say the offenders then left the area instead of waiting. They were also seen in a metal plant in Shelbyville, Kentucky in a similar incident, according to the department.

The photos in this story came from the Kentucky and Tennessee locations.

If you have seen this truck or know anything about the case, you should give Huntsville police a call at 256-883-3791.