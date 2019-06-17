Huntsville police: Teen taken to hospital after shooting on Toll Gate Road

Huntsville police say a 14-year-old was taken to Huntsville Hospital Women and Children’s after shooting himself in the hand around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Toll Gate Road.
Police say the teen is expected to be okay, and it's believed the shooting was accidental.
