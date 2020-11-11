Huntsville police: Teen charged after repeatedly asking child for sex, showing up at her home

A Huntsville teen is facing multiple charges after trying to have sex with a child under the age of 10, according to Huntsville Police.

Officers arrested Austin Duggan, 19, on Sunday after he showed up to the child's home.

Huntsville Police said Duggan asked a girl under the age of 10 for sex multiple times prior to showing up at the home, and the child told authorities she told Duggan she would not have sex with him.

Huntsville Police said the man knew the child's family and that he started making the requests for sex back in July.

Police told WAAY 31 Duggan was living at the Downtown Rescue Mission when he borrowed a phone from a worker and contacted the child asking her to have sex with him.

The worker called police after he found out who Duggan was calling, and police say he admitted to officers and the worker he asked the child to have sex.

Huntsville Police explained Duggan was trespassed from the child's home previously and showed up over the weekend knocking on the door of the home asking to see the child, and that's when a parent called police.

Duggan is currently in the Madison County Jail with a $7,000 bond charged with trying to entice a child for immoral purposes and criminal trespassing.