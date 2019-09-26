Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police: Teen arrested in connection to overnight chase, shooting

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Huntsville police at 256-427-7270.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 3:28 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to a carjacking that led to an overnight pursuit and shooting.

Police say the suspect is charged with robbery first-degree in connection to the carjacking on Wednesday involving a Dodge Challenger.

Huntsville police say two other suspects were arrested earlier Thursday. According to Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police, an officer attempted to pull over the Dodge Challenger, and the car didn't stop, which is when the chase began.

Police say the front right passenger was leaning out of the window, shooting at officers toward the end of the chase. At least one officer returned fire.

The vehicle was spiked with spike strips, and at least one tire was deflated. Police say the offenders got out of the car and ran. No one was injured by any of the shots fired.

The officer who fired his weapon in the incident was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. This is pending the outcome of the shooting review board.

The department says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Huntsville police at 256-427-7270.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events