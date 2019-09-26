Huntsville police: Teen arrested in connection to overnight chase, shooting

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to a carjacking that led to an overnight pursuit and shooting.

Police say the suspect is charged with robbery first-degree in connection to the carjacking on Wednesday involving a Dodge Challenger.

Huntsville police say two other suspects were arrested earlier Thursday. According to Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police, an officer attempted to pull over the Dodge Challenger, and the car didn't stop, which is when the chase began.

Police say the front right passenger was leaning out of the window, shooting at officers toward the end of the chase. At least one officer returned fire.

The vehicle was spiked with spike strips, and at least one tire was deflated. Police say the offenders got out of the car and ran. No one was injured by any of the shots fired.

The officer who fired his weapon in the incident was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. This is pending the outcome of the shooting review board.

The department says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Huntsville police at 256-427-7270.