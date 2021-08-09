Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police: Suspect posed as ride-share driver, kidnapped and raped victims

Justin Norfleet

If you have information, call investigators at 256-427-7142.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 4:37 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 4:37 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police have charged a man they say posed as a ride-share driver before kidnapping and raping his victims.

Justin Norfleet, 25, faces charges related to two separate incidents that took place earlier this year, according to a news release from the Huntsville Police Department.

He’s now in the Madison County Jail. Bond was set at $85,000.

Police are asking for the public to provide more information on the suspect accused of posing as a ride-share driver, picking up women and forcing sexual intercourse on them.

If you have information, call investigators at 256-427-7142.

Huntsville police “would like to remind anyone who uses a ride-share app to verify they are getting into the right vehicle by checking the vehicle make, model, license plate and driver’s name.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 101°
Fayetteville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events