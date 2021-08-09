Huntsville police: Suspect posed as ride-share driver, kidnapped and raped victims

Huntsville police have charged a man they say posed as a ride-share driver before kidnapping and raping his victims.

Justin Norfleet, 25, faces charges related to two separate incidents that took place earlier this year, according to a news release from the Huntsville Police Department.

He’s now in the Madison County Jail. Bond was set at $85,000.

Police are asking for the public to provide more information on the suspect accused of posing as a ride-share driver, picking up women and forcing sexual intercourse on them.

If you have information, call investigators at 256-427-7142.

Huntsville police “would like to remind anyone who uses a ride-share app to verify they are getting into the right vehicle by checking the vehicle make, model, license plate and driver’s name.”

The investigation is ongoing.