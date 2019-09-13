Clear

Huntsville police: Suspect in custody after stabbing on Golf Road

Police have a female suspect in custody.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 3:34 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a male victim was stabbed on Friday around 3 p.m. on Golf Road. 

The department says the stabbing happened during a domestic dispute, and the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police have a female suspect in custody. 

