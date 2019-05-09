Huntsville police say a suspect is in custody after a person was shot near the Publix off Old Monrovia Road.
WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Suspect in custody after shooting near Old Monrovia Road
- Van crashes into business on Old Monrovia Road
- Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office: Suspect in custody after shooting on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road
- Huntsville murder suspect in custody in Memphis
- Suspects in custody after police chase in Huntsville
- Huntsville Police: Domestic violence suspect taken into custody
- Late night chimney fire displaces Monrovia family
- Monrovia couple moving forward after house fire
- Nashville Waffle House shooting suspect in custody
- Madison Co. Commission agrees to partially pay for Old Monrovia Road, Wayne Road construction
Scroll for more content...