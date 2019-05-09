Clear

Huntsville police: Suspect in custody after shooting near Old Monrovia Road

A suspect is in custody after a person was shot near the Publix off Old Monrovia Road.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 6:19 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a suspect is in custody after a person was shot near the Publix off Old Monrovia Road.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events