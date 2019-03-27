Huntsville police: Suspect charged with capital murder for shooting on Highway 72 and Mastin Lake Road

Huntsville police say they have arrested a suspect, 29-year-old Delvin Barnett, and charged him with capital murder for the incident on Tuesday night at Highway 72 and Mastin Lake Road, where a victim’s wife wrecked after trying to get the victim, 41-year-old James Edwin Jones, to the hospital.
Police say after many interviews Wednesday afternoon, authorities executed a search warrant and criminal evidence was found Wednesday evening.
For more information about the incident, click HERE.
