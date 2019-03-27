Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville police: Suspect charged with capital murder for shooting on Highway 72 and Mastin Lake Road Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police: Suspect charged with capital murder for shooting on Highway 72 and Mastin Lake Road

Delvin Barnett

Delvin Barnett is charged him with capital murder.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 9:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 10:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say they have arrested a suspect, 29-year-old Delvin Barnett, and charged him with capital murder for the incident on Tuesday night at Highway 72 and Mastin Lake Road, where a victim’s wife wrecked after trying to get the victim, 41-year-old James Edwin Jones, to the hospital.

Police say after many interviews Wednesday afternoon, authorities executed a search warrant and criminal evidence was found Wednesday evening.

For more information about the incident, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events