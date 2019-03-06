Clear
Huntsville police: Suspect arrested after agents seized thousands of dollars worth of heroin

Jeremy Briggs

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Huntsville police, last week, the Madison/Morgan County Drug Task Force located and arrested a suspect, Jeremy Briggs, for possessing over 130 grams of heroin and a semi-automatic handgun.

Briggs was charged with trafficking in heroin, certain persons forbidden to posses a firearm and attempting to flee/elude police. He is a convicted violent felon, and Huntsville police say he attempted to run from agents before his arrest.

Police say the seizure has a street value of approximately $27,000. Briggs' bond was set at $271,000.

