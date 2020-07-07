Huntsville police: Sparkman Drive closed west of Jordan Lane due to wreck

Huntsville police say all lanes of Sparkman Drive, west of Jordan lane are closed due to a wreck.
That's according to an alert sent around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Drivers should take an alternate route.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
Be advised.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|5410
|152
|Montgomery
|4158
|103
|Mobile
|4129
|134
|Tuscaloosa
|2321
|42
|Marshall
|1724
|10
|Madison
|1491
|7
|Lee
|1411
|37
|Shelby
|1334
|23
|Morgan
|1121
|5
|Walker
|978
|24
|Elmore
|943
|14
|Franklin
|898
|14
|Baldwin
|894
|9
|Dallas
|891
|9
|Etowah
|750
|13
|DeKalb
|737
|5
|Chambers
|642
|27
|Butler
|634
|28
|Autauga
|610
|12
|Tallapoosa
|605
|69
|Russell
|565
|0
|Houston
|507
|4
|Unassigned
|503
|23
|Limestone
|501
|0
|Lauderdale
|496
|6
|Lowndes
|472
|21
|Cullman
|459
|4
|Pike
|437
|5
|Colbert
|408
|6
|St. Clair
|402
|2
|Escambia
|396
|6
|Coffee
|381
|2
|Calhoun
|376
|5
|Covington
|370
|7
|Bullock
|369
|10
|Barbour
|353
|2
|Talladega
|317
|7
|Hale
|314
|21
|Marengo
|312
|11
|Dale
|299
|0
|Wilcox
|294
|8
|Sumter
|285
|12
|Jackson
|284
|2
|Clarke
|277
|6
|Winston
|263
|3
|Chilton
|252
|2
|Blount
|243
|1
|Monroe
|239
|2
|Pickens
|236
|6
|Marion
|233
|13
|Conecuh
|210
|7
|Randolph
|209
|9
|Macon
|199
|9
|Choctaw
|195
|12
|Bibb
|194
|1
|Greene
|186
|8
|Perry
|179
|1
|Henry
|136
|3
|Crenshaw
|125
|3
|Washington
|111
|7
|Lawrence
|110
|0
|Cherokee
|102
|7
|Geneva
|83
|0
|Lamar
|78
|1
|Fayette
|71
|1
|Clay
|69
|2
|Coosa
|59
|1
|Cleburne
|38
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|11936
|201
|Davidson
|11205
|121
|Rutherford
|3040
|35
|Hamilton
|2804
|35
|Sumner
|1636
|52
|Trousdale
|1498
|5
|Williamson
|1340
|15
|Knox
|1209
|8
|Out of TN
|1198
|7
|Wilson
|963
|17
|Putnam
|906
|7
|Robertson
|839
|11
|Sevier
|830
|3
|Bradley
|745
|4
|Lake
|694
|0
|Tipton
|649
|5
|Unassigned
|635
|1
|Bledsoe
|621
|1
|Bedford
|570
|5
|Montgomery
|567
|7
|Macon
|487
|4
|Maury
|357
|3
|Hardeman
|352
|4
|Hamblen
|343
|4
|Fayette
|323
|2
|Madison
|305
|2
|Loudon
|288
|1
|Rhea
|285
|0
|Dyer
|254
|3
|McMinn
|239
|18
|Cheatham
|232
|1
|Blount
|229
|3
|Dickson
|212
|0
|Cumberland
|183
|4
|Washington
|174
|0
|Lawrence
|164
|6
|Lauderdale
|151
|3
|Anderson
|144
|2
|Monroe
|141
|6
|Jefferson
|137
|2
|Gibson
|129
|1
|Smith
|122
|1
|Sullivan
|121
|2
|Coffee
|120
|0
|Greene
|114
|2
|Obion
|113
|2
|Hardin
|109
|7
|Cocke
|94
|0
|Haywood
|93
|2
|Marshall
|92
|1
|Franklin
|88
|3
|Wayne
|88
|0
|Hickman
|80
|0
|Warren
|78
|0
|McNairy
|76
|0
|Marion
|74
|4
|White
|73
|3
|DeKalb
|68
|0
|Carter
|65
|1
|Lincoln
|65
|0
|Weakley
|64
|1
|Overton
|63
|1
|Giles
|62
|1
|Hawkins
|62
|2
|Roane
|62
|0
|Grundy
|61
|1
|Unicoi
|55
|0
|Campbell
|51
|1
|Carroll
|48
|1
|Claiborne
|48
|0
|Henderson
|48
|0
|Polk
|46
|0
|Henry
|45
|0
|Johnson
|44
|0
|Grainger
|41
|0
|Sequatchie
|41
|0
|Crockett
|40
|3
|Cannon
|37
|0
|Chester
|35
|0
|Perry
|34
|0
|Meigs
|32
|0
|Humphreys
|29
|2
|Jackson
|29
|0
|Morgan
|27
|1
|Fentress
|23
|0
|Stewart
|23
|0
|Decatur
|22
|0
|Union
|19
|0
|Clay
|18
|0
|Scott
|17
|0
|Houston
|15
|0
|Benton
|13
|1
|Moore
|13
|0
|Van Buren
|7
|0
|Hancock
|6
|0
|Lewis
|6
|0
|Pickett
|6
|0