UPDATE: Huntsville police sent another alert at 5:12 p.m., saying that northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway at Winchester Road are closed. It said southbound lanes are open.

Original story:

Huntsville police say all southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway are closed at Winchester Road due to a wreck.

The police department sent the alert about the wreck at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.