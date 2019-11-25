Clear

Wreck on Research Park at Bradford Drive in Huntsville causes traffic delays

Be advised.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 7:19 AM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Update: Police say all lanes of Research Park at Bradford Drive are back open.

---------------

Original story:

Huntsville police say one southbound lane of Research Park at Bradford Drive is closed due to a wreck.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route. For live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events