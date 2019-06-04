Huntsville police: Scammers impersonating department to solicit money

Huntsville police say there are scammers pretending to be them, and they're trying to get your money.
The police department says the scammer is using names of real employees. They call you, saying you have an active warrant and have to pay them in order to clear it up.
So far, three people have reported the calls. One fell victim to the scam.
Huntsville police say they'll never ask for you to pay them over the phone.
