Huntsville police: Running red light leads to car flip

Two people were transported to the hospital.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police say a car ran a red light, causing another car coming through the intersection to hit the back of a it. This caused the car to flip, police said.

This was on Old Madison Pike on the overpass of Interstate 565.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

