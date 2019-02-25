Huntsville police say a car ran a red light, causing another car coming through the intersection to hit the back of a it. This caused the car to flip, police said.
This was on Old Madison Pike on the overpass of Interstate 565.
One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Running red light leads to car flip
- Vehicle flips on Explorer Boulevard in Huntsville
- Police respond to flipped car on Memorial Parkway
- Driver unharmed after car flips into river
- Car flips over guardrail near Guntersville
- Wreck under investigation after car flipped at Pratt Avenue in Huntsville
- Woman hospitalized after her car flips in Harvest
- Woman injured after her car flipped on Homer Nance Road
- Chabad of Huntsville lights 12 foot menorah
- Huntsville car fire under investigation
Scroll for more content...