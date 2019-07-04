Huntsville police: Robbery suspect found with stolen truck, driver's license

Huntsville police say a suspect is in custody after a robbery at 1:43 a.m. Thursday on 9th Avenue.

Chad Brand was charged with robbery third-degree, two counts of unlawful breaking and entering and served three other outstanding warrants with Huntsville police and the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Police say officers were dispatched to 9th Avenue after the victim said when he was asleep in his truck outside his home, the suspect started beating on his truck to wake him up. The victim told police Brand told him to step out of his truck, and he then jumped in the vehicle and drove away.

Officers found the stolen truck in the parking lot of Papa Jacks on Bob Wallace Avenue while the suspect was standing next to it, police say. They say the victim’s truck key and wallet along with another driver's license and cash were found with Brand.

Police contacted with the owner of the driver's license and discovered her vehicle had been broken into during the night. The suspect also had items taken from another victim that experienced a break-in in the area of Clinton Avenue and Governors Drive.