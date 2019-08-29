Clear

Huntsville police: Research Park Blvd southbound ramp closed due to construction

Be advised.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 8:22 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 8:25 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say the southbound ramp for Research Park Boulevard is closed, due to construction, at Interstate 565.

Police say the southbound ramp can't be accessed from either direction on Interstate 565.

