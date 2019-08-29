Huntsville police: Research Park Blvd southbound ramp closed due to construction

Huntsville police say the southbound ramp for Research Park Boulevard is closed, due to construction, at Interstate 565.
Police say the southbound ramp can't be accessed from either direction on Interstate 565.
