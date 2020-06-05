Huntsville police: Protester arrested for throwing ‘chemical agent’ at officers

Huntsville police arrested a man on Friday for disorderly conduct during the protest Wednesday night.

The department says it is currently conducting multiple investigations into criminal activity during the protest.

Patrick Joseph McCool, 52, was arrested on Friday for the charge of disorderly conduct. Police say he threw a container of a chemical agent at officers. Police say when they were deploying the chemical agent as trained, McCool ran towards the canister to intercept and throw it back.

On Thursday, police said they arrested 24 people after the protest.

Police say they were using the chemical agent to disperse an unlawful assembly that “displayed evidence of civil disobedience as well as dangers to public safety.” The department says this included threats to police, throwing objects, refusal to get out of the road for traffic flow and refusal to disperse under a lawful order, along with other intelligence gathered during the protest.

“HPD will always support the citizens right to peacefully protest but will hold those accountable that violate any other citizen’s constitutional rights,” the department said in a statement released on Friday.