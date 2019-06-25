Huntsville police: Preliminary findings show Madison officer at fault for deadly crash

Huntsville police said on Tuesday that preliminary findings show a Madison police officer is at fault for a deadly crash that happened Saturday at Wall Triana Highway and McCrary Road.

Huntsville police said there still needs to be more review of evidence, including dash cam video.

Phyllis Pine, 92, was a passenger in the other vehicle in the crash. She died at the hospital following the wreck.

Huntsville police are working to find out how many accidents have happened in that area. They haven't released the name of the Madison officer who was injured in the wreck. The officer is in the hospital, recovering from injuries.