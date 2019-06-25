Clear

Huntsville police: Preliminary findings show Madison officer at fault for deadly crash

Huntsville police haven't released the name of the Madison officer who was injured in the wreck.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 1:31 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police said on Tuesday that preliminary findings show a Madison police officer is at fault for a deadly crash that happened Saturday at Wall Triana Highway and McCrary Road.

Huntsville police said there still needs to be more review of evidence, including dash cam video.

Phyllis Pine, 92, was a passenger in the other vehicle in the crash. She died at the hospital following the wreck.

Huntsville police are working to find out how many accidents have happened in that area. They haven't released the name of the Madison officer who was injured in the wreck. The officer is in the hospital, recovering from injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events