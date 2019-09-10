Clear

Huntsville police: Portion of Pratt Avenue is flooded, avoid the area

Be advised.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 6:11 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Pratt Avenue is open.

---------

From earlier:

Huntsville police say Pratt Avenue is flooded between Wheeler Avenue and Church Street.

Drivers should avoid the area and use caution while driving. For live traffic alerts, click here.

