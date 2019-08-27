Clear

Huntsville police: Portion of I-565 ramp to Research Park Blvd closed for construction

Be advised.

Huntsville police say the westbound I-565 ramp to northbound Research Park Blvd will be closed for 90 minutes due to road construction.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click here.

