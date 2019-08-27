Huntsville police: Pickup at fault in dump truck/bus wreck that hurt 7

The Huntsville Police Department says the driver of a Chevrolet pickup is at fault for a Monday crash that left seven people injured.
Police responded to a crash at Jordan Lane and Oakwood Avenue about 2:20 p.m. Monday. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup heading south on Jordan Lane attempted a left turn onto Oakwood Avenue on a solid green signal rather than a green arrow, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.
A dump truck travelling north on Jordan Lane was unable to avoid hitting the truck. The dump truck turned on its side and slid into a Huntsville City Transit Bus that was waiting to turn onto Oakwood Avenue.
Johnson said the pickup is at fault by failing to yield when turning left on a solid green light. He said no arrests or criminal charges are expected.
