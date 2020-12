A pedestrian was killed Monday after being hit by a train in downtown Huntsville.

It happened near Cleveland Avenue. The roadway is expected to be closed until 6 p.m.

The public is urged to avoid the area. The train is currently on the tracks and blocking traffic.

Huntsville police say the investigation is ongoing.

Don Webster, a spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, said the call came in at 3:05 p.m. He says the victim is a white man.