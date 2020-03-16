Huntsville police: Pedestrian hit at Pratt Avenue and Dickson Street

Huntsville police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Sunday night.
The wreck happened around 10 p.m. at Pratt Avenue and Dickson Street.
Police say the driver of a Chevy Malibu was heading westbound on Pratt Avenue approaching Dickson Street, when a pedestrian tried to cross the street. The department says he stepped in front of the driver, and she was unable to stop in time.
The pedestrian was taken to Huntsville Hospital for his injuries. The driver was not injured.
