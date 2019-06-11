Huntsville police: Owens Cross Roads man killed in Monday wreck

A 71-year-old Owens Cross Roads man died Monday after a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Drake Avenue and Hale Drive.

The victim’s name is not being released at the request of his family as they inform other relatives, said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman.

Johnson said the victim was alert and providing information at the scene about 11 a.m. Monday. He was southbound on Hale Drive attempting to turn east on to Drake Avenue but continued straight and struck the concrete wall on the south side of Drake Avenue, Johnson said.

The driver was transported to Huntsville Hospital, and when officers arrived to provide him with his wreck information they were told his condition had declined. He ultimately died from his injuries.

Johnson said the cause of the wreck is unknown but it is believed it was caused by a medical condition.