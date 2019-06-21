Huntsville police: Officers followed procedure in fatal shooting

Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman, issued this press release late Friday afternoon. Read more about the shooting here

The Huntsville Police Department conducted an IRB (Incident Review Board) this week regarding the officer involved shooting May 30, 2019 at 3224 Westheimer Drive. The function of the IRB is to review the actions of HPD Personnel after a shooting or any incident involving use-of-force where serious injury or death results. In this case, the IRB has determined that all policies and procedures of the Huntsville Police Department were followed by those involved. Some of the evidence reviewed includes, but is not limited to, physical evidence from the scene, camera footage from the officers BWC ( Body Worn Camera) and In-car camera, dispatch recordings and testimony from officers and witnesses.

The incident that was reviewed involved a call where officers were asked to make contact with a female who was waving a gun around and pointing it towards at least one person in the apartment complex. Upon their arrival, officers made contact with a witness who directed them to her location. Officers then made contact with her and saw the handle of a handgun sticking out of her right front pants pocket. She attempted to draw the weapon out of her pocket, even after officers ordered her to not do so. As she was drawing the weapon, two HPD officers fired their weapons, fatally wounding her. During the post-shooting investigation, it was discovered that the firearm was a .45 caliber handgun replica. She was later identified as 32 year-old Crystal Ragland.

After the incident on May 30th and during the course of the investigation the past several weeks, there was constant communication between the Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office. An investigative file was prepared, submitted and reviewed by the Madison County District Attorney’s Office prior to the IRB being convened