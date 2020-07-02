Huntsville police: Officer narrowly escapes injury after drug deal leads to chase

A man is in custody facing multiple charges after Huntsville police say a drug deal lead to a police chase that almost injured an officer before it was over.

James Allen Hilliard, 42, is charged with reckless endangerment, two probation revocation warrants, attempt to flee and elude, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Huntsville police.

Police said Hilliard was involved in a drug deal at Haven Inn on Memorial Parkway. When they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, he sped away.

The pursuit wound its way downtown before returning to the parkway. Speeds reached 60 to 80 mph at times.

Police said an officer was putting down a spike strip on the parkway near University Drive when Hilliard swerved to try and hit him.

He missed and the officer was not injured.

Police said the chase ended at Hilliard’s sister’s house just north of Gilbreath Road, across from the Alabama A&M stadium.

A female passenger in the car was released.