Five people injured, lanes closed after wreck on Highway 231 towards Meridianville

UPDATE: Five people are injured, and four of them are in critical condition. Two of the victims are children.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital. Two vehicles were involved.

Huntsville police said at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday that one southbound lane will be open for traffic, but all other lanes are closed. They will most likely be closed at least until 5 p.m.

FROM EARLIER:

Huntsville police say northbound lanes of Highway 231 at Greenlawn Drive are closed due to a wreck.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

One person was put in an ambulance. Two firetrucks and Huntsville police are at the scene, and the road is blocked off headed towards Meridianville.

