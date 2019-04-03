Clear

Huntsville police: Northbound traffic down to one lane after wreck on Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say on Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake, northbound lanes are down to one lane due to a wreck.

