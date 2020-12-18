Huntsville police: No suspects identified after multiple shots fired on Clopton Street

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon on Clopton Street.

The department says it happened just before 2:30 p.m., and there was possibly an exchange of gunfire between two people.

There are reports that 14 shots were fired, and a maroon SUV was seen leaving the street and speeding away.

Police do not currently have a description of the suspects, and there are no reports of injuries. There is, however, some property damage.

The department says the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.