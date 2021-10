The Huntsville Police Department reports Deonte Shavon Shelton surrendered to law enforcement on Monday.

Shelton was wanted on murder and robbery warrants related to the death of Tyron Williams.

Shelton is accused of shooting and killing Williams Sept. 30 following an argument between the two at an apartment complex. Investigators believe the incident is drug-related, and both the suspect and the victim were living at the complex in the 4,100 block of Newson Road.