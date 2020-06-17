Huntsville police: Men give conflicting stories in gas station shooting investigation

Huntsville police released new information on Wednesday about a shooting at a gas station Tuesday afternoon.

The department said a 19-year-old told officers he was shot while walking into the Conoco gas station on Pulaski Pike. He told the department a man got out of a black truck and fired one round at him.

The victim then shot back and was taken to Huntsville Hospital by his friend. Police said the 19-year-old was the only person injured in the shooting.

Police said the other person involved told them the 19-year-old shot at him while he was walking into the gas station and hit his truck. The man told them he returned fire, hitting the 19-year-old. He then drove to his home and waited for police to arrive, according to Lt. Michael Johnson.

The investigation is ongoing. Johnson said investigators told him the two men aren’t cooperating.