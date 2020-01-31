Huntsville police: Mastin Lake Road between Lucretia Avenue, Buttrey Drive closed due to house fire

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Huntsville police say Mastin Lake Road between Lucretia Avenue and Buttrey Drive is temporarily closed due to a house fire.
The public should avoid the area.
