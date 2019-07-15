Huntsville police say a man's home was robbed after he met a date online.
Police say the woman he met online brought three men to his home to rob him. Right now, they're looking for two suspects, 20-year-old Deonte Battle and 21-year-old Marqus Vance.
Marquail Johnson, 18, has already been found and arrested.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Man's home robbed after he met date online
- Police: Man met Huntsville teen for sex via online game, more charges coming
- Police: Man met girl, 13, on dating app, took her to Florida
- Huntsville man robbed during Craigslist purchase meet
- Police: Man dressed in drag robs Huntsville bank
- Officials: Inmates ran $560K online dating extortion scheme
- Police: Man arrested for robbing a child
- New date for north Huntsville cleanup
- Sentencing date set for convicted Huntsville murderer
- Huntsville Subway robbed, man claimed to have gun
Scroll for more content...