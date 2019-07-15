Clear

Huntsville police: Man's home robbed after he met date online

Deonte Battle (left), Marqus Vance (center), and Marquail Johnson (right)

Police say the woman brought men to his home to rob him.

Huntsville police say a man's home was robbed after he met a date online.

Police say the woman he met online brought three men to his home to rob him. Right now, they're looking for two suspects, 20-year-old Deonte Battle and 21-year-old Marqus Vance.

Marquail Johnson, 18, has already been found and arrested. 

