Huntsville police: Man with criminal past tasered, arrested after running from officers

A spokesperson with Huntsville police, Lt. Michael Johnson, says Andrew Laughinghouse was booked in the Madison County Jail with a $200,500 bond after he ran from police on Wednesday.

Laughinghouse is now charged with four felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one felony count of attempting to elude police. Johnson says the suspect bonded out of jail Thursday morning.

According to Johnson, Laughinghouse ran from police officers on Wednesday and was tasered during the foot pursuit. Police say he fell to the ground, getting the abrasions to his face that are shown in his mugshot.

Police say Laughinghouse was treated at the scene by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc and then taken by the hospital before he was booked in the jail.

Police think Laughinghouse fled the scene because he had multiple drug warrants for selling/distributing heroin in the Huntsville area.

According to Johnson, Laughinghouse is on parole for an armed robbery of a Family Dollar in Huntsville, where he held a gun to the heads of employees. Johnson says Laughinghouse has at least 55 previous involvements with Huntsville police and several prior felony criminal cases filed against him outside of drugs for rape, burglary, robbery and domestic violence.