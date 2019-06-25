Huntsville police: Man wanted after stealing lemonade, cash in Dollar General armed robbery

Huntsville police are seeking a suspect accused of robbing a Dollar General on Countess Road at 12:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect is a black male who is approximately 20 to 30 years old. Police say the victim told them a man approached the checkout at the Dollar General and placed a bottle of lemonade and a $20 bill on the counter.

According to police, when the victim opened the register to give the suspect his change, he pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the register. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and the bottle of lemonade, and then fled on foot, police say.

They say he ran eastbound after exiting through the front door of the Dollar General. K-9 officers responded and attempted to track the suspect, but were unsuccessful.