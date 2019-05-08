Clear
Huntsville police: Man stabbed, then charged with domestic violence

James Lipscomb

The Huntsville Police Department says it arrested man after he was stabbed about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 9:33 AM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 9:49 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Police say James Lipscomb, 46, was stabbed in the back by a juvenile. This happened after the juvenile saw his mother being hit by Lipscomb, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Lipscomb was charged with third-degree domestic violence after being taken to, and released from, Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile was not charged.

Johnson said the case is still under investigation.

