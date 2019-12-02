Huntsville police: Man shot after trying to buy drugs with counterfeit money

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning and sent one man to the hospital.

Police said the victim told them he drove to the 4100 block of Newson Road to buy drugs, and he attempted to pay for them with counterfeit money. The man said the dealer said something fast and then started shooting at him and his vehicle, according to police.

Investigators talked with the victim and his girlfriend. Police said his girlfriend told them they were trying to buy "several bars" of drugs when the shooting happened.

Huntsville police said the victim was shot in the arm and upper chest, and officers were called to the Walmart parking lot off Drake Avenue to help the victim. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (256) 427-7001.