Huntsville police: Man left 2-year-old in hot car while shoplifting at Walmart

Huntsville police say a man was arrested after leaving his child in a hot car while shoplifting at a Walmart on Monday around noon.
Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Travis Sasser, ran out the door with merchandise and dropped his car keys. They say he called 911 after realizing the two-year-old child had been locked in the car for an hour. Police say the windows were up and there was no air conditioning.
Walmart's loss prevention contacted Huntsville police and said Sasser stole from the store and they had his car keys.
The child was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to be okay. Sasser is charged with domestic violence, reckless endangerment and theft of property.
