Huntsville police: Man killed after car fell on him on Jack Coleman Drive

Huntsville police say a man is dead after a car fell on him on Jack Coleman Drive off Holmes Avenue.
Police say he was changing a tire, and it appears the jack slipped. They are still working to notify his family.
The Madison County coroner is at the scene. Witnesses tell WAAY 31 the accident happened in the front yard of a home.
Officials continue to investigate.
