Huntsville police: Man killed after hitting utility pole in overnight wreck

Huntsville police are investigating after a driver was killed in a wreck overnight.

It happened at 1:43 a.m. at Old Monrovia Boulevard and Research Park Boulevard.

Police say the wreck involved one vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man from Virginia. They say he was heading southbound on Research Park Boulevard and took the exit for Old Monrovia Boulevard while speeding.

The vehicle hit a curb and the driver lost control. Police say it then left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

The man died at the scene. As of Friday morning, his name has not been released.