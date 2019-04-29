Huntsville police: Man kidnapped, assaulted woman after meeting her on Facebook

Huntsville police say Luke Cole, 36, is in the Madison County Jail after holding a woman hostage at his home on Broadview Drive for days.

Cole is charged with kidnapping first-degree (kidnapping an adult for sexual assault), rape first-degree (rape strong arm) and assault first-degree (aggravated assault non-family-knife). A bond has not been set at this time.

Police say the woman met Cole through Facebook, where they began talking online. Lt. Johnson with Huntsville police says the woman was able to escape Monday morning and run to an apartment complex for help.

According to police, the victim is being treated for serious injuries in Nashville at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.