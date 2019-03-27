Huntsville police: Man in custody connected to fatal apartment shooting

A 28-year-old Madison man is in custody in connection with the March 20 shooting death of Austin D’mar Rich, according to Huntsville police.
Rich, 19, was killed inside his girlfriend’s apartment at Brixworth at Bridgestreet apartments.
Huntsville police have Demorris Senyon Lauderdale in custody for the crime.
Lauderdale was arrested in Clayton County, GA., which is about 200 miles from Huntsville and south of Atlanta.
