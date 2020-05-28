Huntsville police: Man dead, woman seriously hurt in wreck after evading traffic stop

A man was killed and two women were hurt after Huntsville police say a driver tried to evade a traffic stop.

Huntsville police said an officer attempted to stop a car at University and Putnam drives because it had a switched license plate.

Police said the driver slowed the car as if it was pulling over but then took off at a high rate of speed.

The officer stopped pursuing the car at Wynn Drive.

Police said the officer who was trying to stop the car pursued it for less than a minute but stopped because of safety concerns. Police believe the driver was going more than 80 miles per hour.

About two minutes later, police said a call came in about a wreck on Old Monrovia Road near the AMC Movie Theater.

Police said when officers arrived they determined it was the car from the chase, and that the driver had lost control and driven head-on into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.

Both a man and a woman in the car involved in the attempted stop were ejected from the vehicle. It's unclear who was driving the vehicle, and investigators do not believe either was wearing a seatbelt.

The man was killed and the woman received life-threatening injuries, police said.

A woman in the car that was hit was taken to the hospital by family.

The wreck is under investigation by police.