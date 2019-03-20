Huntsville police: Man critically hurt in I-565 exit ramp head-on crash

A 20-year-old Harvest man is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital with life threatening injuries after an early Wednesday morning crash on the eastbound Interstate 565 exit ramp to County Line Road.

Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman, said the victim’s vehicle was hit head-on by a Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Danville man. That man also was treated for injuries.

Johnson said alcohol is a factor in the crash, the investigation is ongoing, and charges are expected.