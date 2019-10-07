Huntsville police: Man charged with sexual abuse of juvenile coworker

Huntsville police say a suspect, Joel Melendez, was arrested on Friday for multiple charges, including two for sexual abuse first-degree.
The department says Melendez is charged in a sex abuse case in late September involving a juvenile he was coworkers with at a restaurant. He is charged with two counts of sexual abuse first-degree, failure to appear and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Bond was set at $8,000.
